In pictures: a night of highs and lows for England fans in London

England’s footie fans went through a real rollercoaster of emotions last night. They gathered in gardens, pubs and fan zones around the country to watch as the Three Lions took on Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. In the end, they were disappointed. After an intense game, England lost 2-1 and Spain celebrated their fourth European Championship win.

Win or lose, the atmosphere when fans come together for such an occasion is unmatched. Photographer Richard Morgan went out to London’s fan zones to capture the highs and lows as they happened – from pre-match anticipation, to the elation at Cole Palmer’s goal, to despair as the final whistle was blown.

Morgan headed down to Battersea Park, Between the Bridges (on the South Bank), BoxPark Shoreditch, Liverpool Street and Trafalgar Square – here’s what he saw.

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

Photograph: Richard Morgan

