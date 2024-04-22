Where to watch Euro 2024 matches in London, from screenings to sports pubs

Could it actually be coming home? Everything you need to know about watching footie in the capital this summer

It feels like it was just yesterday that we were watching the Lionesses smash Germany in the Euro 2022 final. But it’s already time for another round of spectacular goals, missed penalties and euphoric wins. That’s right, the Euros are back, kicking off on June 14. This time, the men are up. Our fave boys will be battling it out in Germany for a chance to become the UEFA Euro 2024 winners.

Whether you’re a die hard footie fan or just hoping to catch a glimpse of Jack Grealish’s calves, you’re going to want to know all the best spots in London to catch the matches. From screenings to sports pubs, these are the best places to watch Euro 2024 in London.

Boxpark Wembley, Croydon and Shoreditch

All three Boxpark locations will be screening live matches throughout the whole tournament. England games are expected to sell out fast – you can register your interest online here.

The Walthamstow brewery will be showing all the games on screens inside and outside. Plus, there will be pyrotechnics for big moments and even a live band for England matches. Book online here.

The east London venue will transform its warehouse into a fanzone for the England games. As well as big anti-glare screens, matches at Dalston Roofpark will include a live DJ, an interactive show, and football legends in attendance. Tickets are available online here.

TOCA Social at the O2 is a full-on immersive football experience. The venue will be showing all the games in the bar area or in private rooms with space for up to 30 footy fans. And if the match gets a bit boring, you can have a go at their penalty shoot-out game. Find all the info online here.

The SW11 music venue will have a 24ft HD cinema screen, six additional plasma screens and two screens on the balcony for all the England matches this tournament. Tickets are available online.

Baller FC, the crew that hosts football watch parties for women, will take over the Haggerston taproom for Euro 2024.

Football pubs

A whole load of London boozers will be showing the footy this summer. Here’s Time Out’s full list of the best football pubs in London.

