In pictures: a super-skinny house is up for sale in east London

Near both East Ham and Beckton stations, this two-bed home is not as tiny as it looks

Looking for your slice of London’s increasingly turbulent property market? Well, here’s a very slim slice indeed. A house in east London with super-skinny dimensions has gone on the market and could be yours for just £400,000.

But the house is much bigger on the insider than its skinny façade suggests. Featuring three floors, two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and surprisingly spacious open-plan living, this pocket-rocket proves you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. It’s giving Tardis, is all we’ll say.

The cohesive living space runs seamlessly through French doors into a generous private garden, which is just about the only thing in need of a bit of TLC. Otherwise, the place is gleaming with its modern, sleek and deceptively bright interior.

The home is being marketed towards first-time buyers and its guide price of £400,000 is an absolute bargain by London’s standards. What’s more is that the end-of-terrace property sits cosily on Charlemont Road, close to both East Ham and Beckton stations.

Here’s the neat little home, in all its compact glory.

Photograph: Zoopla

See? Told you it was bigger than it looks. If you’re as intrigued by this place as we are, you can check out the listing and find out more on Zoopla here.

