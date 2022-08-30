London
Dancer at Carnival
In pictures: amazing photos from Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Dazzling floats, thumping soundsystems and a mega appearance from Sean Paul

Ellie Muir
For three years, Londoners have been pining for the return of Notting Hill Carnival, after a pandemic-induced hiatus put a stop to the festivities that have celebrated the capital's Caribbean culture since 1966. This bank holiday weekend, Carnival’s thunderous IRL return to the streets of W10 and W11 was earth-shaking.

As expected, west London was taken over by dazzling floats, kaleidoscopically dressed performers, thumping soundsystems, the smoky smell of jerk chicken, steel pans and live music. But a lot of unexpected things also went down this year: the iconic Sean Paul himself performed on the Horniman stage, while a bus shelter collapsed (thankfully everyone involved was okay) and a woman gave birth in the street. That sounds like the London we know and love. 

So as the capital experiences one big, feathery hangover today, and the clean-up on Notting Hill’s streets begin, let’s take a look back at the explosive homecoming of London’s biggest street party.

This legendary London nightclub is reopening after 15 years... as a pub.

ICMYI: the South Bank is getting a huge new skyscraper.

