The South Bank is getting a huge new skyscraper

London’s celebrity-status skyline has been looking pretty good since its glow-up when the Shard was erected in 2009. It’s difficult to imagine the iconic view looking any different.

Well, Sadiq has given the thumbs up to a new project, and if it goes ahead, a new 25-storey cloud-buster could be built next to the Thames. Mitsubishi Estate and CO-RE, the developers leading the project, want to demolish ITV’s former riverside studios and build a high-rise leisure and office complex, which will also contain a rehearsal space, a gallery, cafés and restaurants.

There’s good news and bad news. While the scheme is predicted to create up to 4,500 jobs in Southwark once finished, many local residents aren’t convinced about what they have christened the ‘South Bank Slab’. Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for the plans to be thrown out, as it’s set to be built in a conservation area, near the Grade-II-listed IBM building and the iconic National Theatre.

‘The mayor’s mistakes only illustrate further the need for a public inquiry,’ said local resident and chair of the Save Our South Bank Action Group, Jenny O’Neil.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): ‘This is a very prominent strategic site, and this scheme will blight the South Bank, with social housing residents enduring health issues with the huge daylight losses.’

Politicians aren’t happy, either. Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi has criticised the absence of housing and affordable workspace in the scheme. Meanwhile, City Hall said any harm to the area’s heritage would be outweighed by the ‘public benefits’ of the scheme, such as job opportunities and new amenities.

Is London really ready for a glitzy new high-rise to stand alongside the famous line-up of Big Ben, the London Eye, the Shard and the Gherkin? Think of all the tourist skyline memorabilia that would have to be updated to include the new skyscraper. It seems Sadiq is ready. Only time will tell for the reticent locals.

