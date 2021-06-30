[title]
You might have heard: England beat Germany. At football. In the knockout stage of a major competition. To put that in perspective, the last time it happened The Beatles were still a touring pop band.
As you'd expect, the result massively lifted the city's mood. A massive sporting win on the international stage turned out to downright cathartic for Londoners desperate for a bit of good news. All of life's turmoil temporarily faded away, leaving in its place an image of Neasden (by way of Kingston, Jamaica) boy Raheem Sterling, running rings around an embattled German team on the Wembley pitch.
Anyway, here's what followed.
And here's a lovely clip of some German fans watching Thomas Muller miss his chance to equalise!