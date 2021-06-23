These open-air venues will be showing all the tennis action on big screens

Yes, we know there’s a huge football tournament on at the moment, but some people prefer to keep their eyes on smaller, yellower balls. The Wimbledon Tennis Championships is back after being cancelled last year and it starts next week! Getting tickets, however, requires such a feat of organisation, determination and serendipity that, unless you are a super steely individual, we advise parking the idea of seeing matches IRL and strolling along to an alfresco screening instead.

Many London pubs and bars will be showing the games, but these venues have huge outdoor screens, offer many nearby food and drink options and don’t cost anything to attend. Fingers crossed for proper summer weather.

Regent’s Canal, King’s Cross

Everyman Cinema is putting on a free film festival in July on the faux-grass canalside steps by Granary Square. There’ll be movies in the evening, but you’ll be able to catch all the Wimbledon action until 5pm each day.

Granary Square, N1C 4BH. Jul 1-11. Noon-5pm. Free.

The Piazza, Wimbledon

If you want to watch Wimbledon in actual Wimbledon, head to The Piazza where you’ll find a socially distanced set-up of deckchairs in front of a screen, although the finals won’t be shown here.

The Broadway, SW19 1QB. Jun 28-Jul 9. 9am-7pm. Free.

Various venues, Mayfair and Belgravia

Several grand squares and courtyards in central London, including Brown Hart Gardens and Eccleston Yards, will be screening the tennis. Pick up sustenance from local restaurants and bars, many of which will have special offers running.

Various venues. Jun 28-Jul 11. 11am-8pm. Free.

The Happenstance, The City

The Happenstance’s Pimm’s Terrace is the place to grab a Wimbledon-inspired cocktail – Murray Smash, anyone? – and settle down to watch the tennis on one of several giant outdoor screens.

10 Paternoster Square, EC4M 7DX. Jun 28-Jul 11. Tue-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-6pm. Booking essential.

Canada Square Park and Cabot Square, Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf’s Summer Screens show golf, Formula One, cricket and, of course, tennis from Wimbledon (although not the Euros, weirdly). The area’s many restaurants and bars are on hand to keep you fed and watered.

Canada Square Park, E14 5LQ and Cabot Square, E14 4QJ. Jun 28-Jul 11. 11am-7pm. Free.

Cardinal Place Roof Garden, Victoria

You can order drinks to your deckchair during the Wimbledon screenings at Victoria’s spacious rooftop garden, and Cardinal Place’s Wagamama is offering a click-and-collect service, too. The garden’s website mentions ‘plenty of surprises throughout the day’. The mind boggles!

Cardinal Place, SW1E 5JD. Jun 28-Jul 11. 10.45am-9pm. Free.

