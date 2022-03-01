London
Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images
In pictures: hundreds of Londoners donate supplies for Ukrainian refugees to Polish community centre

There were queues round the block at Balham’s White Eagle Club

Kate Lloyd
Londoners. Nice people, aren’t we? That was proven this weekend when hundreds of us queued outside the White Eagle Club in Balham to donate supplies to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland. The donations were offered up in response to a request on social media, and piles of supplies built up at the London Polish venue, including pillows and duvets, clothes, toys and sanitary products.

‘The response is great,’ Magda Harvey, the club’s owner, told PA. ‘People are really helping. And it’s not just Polish people that are coming and bringing stuff. It’s amazing,’ she said. ‘People that are crossing the border have just got a small backpack and maybe a small suitcase and what they are wearing. They’ve got nothing.’

The club is still collecting donations for the people of Ukraine, with drop-off times from 9am to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. The address is 211 Balham High Road, SW17 7BQ. Right now, wanted items include helmets, torches, batteries, plasters, black bin bags, drones, bulletproof vests, binoculars, knee protectors, portable generators, walkie-talkies, wound dressings, army clothes and first aid kits. You can find a full list here

Other local donation points are popping up all over London. Find details here

15 other ways you can help the people of Ukraine right now. 

