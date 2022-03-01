Londoners. Nice people, aren’t we? That was proven this weekend when hundreds of us queued outside the White Eagle Club in Balham to donate supplies to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland. The donations were offered up in response to a request on social media, and piles of supplies built up at the London Polish venue, including pillows and duvets, clothes, toys and sanitary products.

‘The response is great,’ Magda Harvey, the club’s owner, told PA. ‘People are really helping. And it’s not just Polish people that are coming and bringing stuff. It’s amazing,’ she said. ‘People that are crossing the border have just got a small backpack and maybe a small suitcase and what they are wearing. They’ve got nothing.’

The club is still collecting donations for the people of Ukraine, with drop-off times from 9am to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. The address is 211 Balham High Road, SW17 7BQ. Right now, wanted items include helmets, torches, batteries, plasters, black bin bags, drones, bulletproof vests, binoculars, knee protectors, portable generators, walkie-talkies, wound dressings, army clothes and first aid kits. You can find a full list here.

At the White Eagle Polish Club in Balham to drop off some things for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Looks like half of London got there before me ❤️🇺🇦🇵🇱🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/D9A4ZyCKKd — Darren Hague (@dhague) February 27, 2022

At the White Eagle Club in Balham. People are being so generous & donating loads.



BUT please DON’T bring any more clothes UNLESS they are THERMAL.

NO FOOD. Baby formula is ok



Below is a list the team here gave me of what they’ll still take. Also need Volunteers to help sort it pic.twitter.com/d9mfpEnsyg — Vanessa Furey 💉💉💉 (@VanessaFurey) February 28, 2022

Polish community is sorting all the donations that have come in for Ukraine refugees. They now desperately need drivers with vans to help move stuff from White Eagle Club in Balham to warehouse in Purley. Just turn up if you can help pic.twitter.com/4Vh4ieLiMo — aglimpseoflondon 🇪🇺😷💉💉💉 (@aglimpselondon) February 27, 2022

Absolutely lost for words, these are ALL donations for Ukranian refugees and soldiers at the Polish White Eagle Club in Balham. And this is just one room!! @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/NT4cfg5yrE — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) February 28, 2022

Heartwarming to see how busy the collection point for Ukrainian refugees is - White Eagle Club in Balham, collecting duvets, clothes, nappies, sanitary products etc (not food!). And in need of people to help sort it all. pic.twitter.com/AQ7dIFFfM4 — Jenny Drife (@DrifeJenny) February 27, 2022

Other local donation points are popping up all over London. Find details here.

