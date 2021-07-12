London
England fans watching the Euro 2020 final in the rain
Photograph: Orlando Gili

In pictures: London reacts to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat last night

We were out and about to capture the joy and the despair of our nailbiting clash with Italy at Wembley

By
Chris Waywell
It was a night of initial delight and ultimate heartbreak, as England crashed out of the final of the Euro 2020 to Italy in the cruellest possible way, courtesy of the traditional miserable penalty shoot-out. Still, along the way, there was plenty of drama and all that, and photographer Orlando Gili was there to capture it in all its glory (okay, some of these people aren’t maybe looking all that glorious, but hey, we don’t judge). He’s done lovely shots of London pubs for Time Out before, so he was well prepared for an evening of booze and weeping. Prepare to live the nightmare all over again…

England fans watching the Euro 2020 final in the rain
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Dog in an England shirt
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans climbing on stuff
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans at Wembley with coloured smoke
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans amid litter
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans at Boxpark Croydon
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fan with three Lion Bars on his chest
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, shouting
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, in despair
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, miserable
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in shock: ‘How is this happening?’
Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans failing to socially distance properly
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fan with a handsome moustache
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate at Bar Italia
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate at Bar Italia
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Football fan with his top off
Photograph: Orlando Gili

