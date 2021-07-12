London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
England fans watching the Euro 2020 final in the rain
A group of friends watch in nervous anticipation during extra time, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 10.09pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

In pictures: London reacts to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy

We were out and about to capture the joy and the despair of our nailbiting clash at Wembley

By
Chris Waywell
Advertising

It was a night of initial delight and ultimate heartbreak, as England crashed out of the final of the Euro 2020 to Italy in the cruellest possible way, courtesy of the traditional miserable penalty shoot-out. Still, along the way, there was plenty of drama and all that, and photographer Orlando Gili was there to capture it in all its glory (okay, some of these people aren’t maybe looking all that glorious, but hey, we don’t judge). He’s done lovely shots of London pubs for Time Out before, so he was well prepared for an evening of booze and weeping. Prepare to live the nightmare all over again…

England fans watching the Euro 2020 final in the rain
Mosh, Lebra Metro newsagents, Euston. 1.56pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Fans travelling to Wembley via the Metropolitan Line, King’s Cross Station. 2.11pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
Dog in an England shirt
A proud canine English supporter outside Wembley before the final. 3.59pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
The vast beer garden at The Green Man Pub, a short walk from Wembley. 3.28pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
A group of England fans head towards the stadium. 4.01pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans climbing on stuff
A large crowd near the Wembley entrance become gridlocked as they celebrate before the match begins. 4.15pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans at Wembley with coloured smoke
Wembley way erupts a few hours before kick-off. 4.34pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans amid litter
A small group of supporters move around the crowds in a close protective unit as the scenes became more raucous. 4.48pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans
Jubilant scenes as fans exit North Wembley Station, with the view ahead of the towering arch of Wembley. 4.57pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans at Boxpark Croydon
A tense moment following the first England goal at Box Park, Croydon. 8.41pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fan with three Lion Bars on his chest
An England fan with a DIY version of English football shirt badge depicting three lions. 8.55pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, shouting
Fans celebrate Harry Kane’s goal during the penalty shoot-out, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.04pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, in despair
Fans react to an England penalty miss during shoot-out, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.06pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in the rain, miserable
Bitter disappoint etched on the face of a supporters as England crash out of the final, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.10pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans in shock: ‘How is this happening?’
Distraught fans after losing the penalty shoot-out to Italy, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.14pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fans failing to socially distance properly
A group of friends stand should-to-shoulder in solidarity, as they watch Italy celebrate winning Euro 2020. 11.18pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate
Italian fans gather to celebrate on Frith Street outside bar Italia, Soho. 00.06am | Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fan with a handsome moustache
Italian fan, Francesco, enjoys the pre-match atmosphere at bar Italia, Soho. 7.13pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate at Bar Italia
Rain doesn’t deter the growing number of Italian clustered together to dance outside bar Italia on Frith Street, Soho. 00.21am | Photograph: Orlando Gili
Italian fans celebrate at Bar Italia
An Italian couple dress up in fancy dress for the impromptu Euro celebration on Frith Street, Soho. 0.35am | Photograph: Orlando Gili
England fan with his top off
England fans join the Italian celebration into the early hours of the morning on Frith Street, Soho. 01.03am | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Check out our pics of football fans from across Europe in London.

Comfort eating? Here are London’s ten best new pizza joints.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.