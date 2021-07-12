We were out and about to capture the joy and the despair of our nailbiting clash at Wembley

A group of friends watch in nervous anticipation during extra time, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 10.09pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

It was a night of initial delight and ultimate heartbreak, as England crashed out of the final of the Euro 2020 to Italy in the cruellest possible way, courtesy of the traditional miserable penalty shoot-out. Still, along the way, there was plenty of drama and all that, and photographer Orlando Gili was there to capture it in all its glory (okay, some of these people aren’t maybe looking all that glorious, but hey, we don’t judge). He’s done lovely shots of London pubs for Time Out before, so he was well prepared for an evening of booze and weeping. Prepare to live the nightmare all over again…

Mosh, Lebra Metro newsagents, Euston. 1.56pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Fans travelling to Wembley via the Metropolitan Line, King’s Cross Station. 2.11pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A proud canine English supporter outside Wembley before the final. 3.59pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

The vast beer garden at The Green Man Pub, a short walk from Wembley. 3.28pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A group of England fans head towards the stadium. 4.01pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A large crowd near the Wembley entrance become gridlocked as they celebrate before the match begins. 4.15pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Wembley way erupts a few hours before kick-off. 4.34pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A small group of supporters move around the crowds in a close protective unit as the scenes became more raucous. 4.48pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Jubilant scenes as fans exit North Wembley Station, with the view ahead of the towering arch of Wembley. 4.57pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A tense moment following the first England goal at Box Park, Croydon. 8.41pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

An England fan with a DIY version of English football shirt badge depicting three lions. 8.55pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Fans celebrate Harry Kane’s goal during the penalty shoot-out, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.04pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Fans react to an England penalty miss during shoot-out, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.06pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Bitter disappoint etched on the face of a supporters as England crash out of the final, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.10pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Distraught fans after losing the penalty shoot-out to Italy, Vinegar Yard, London Bridge. 11.14pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

A group of friends stand should-to-shoulder in solidarity, as they watch Italy celebrate winning Euro 2020. 11.18pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Italian fans gather to celebrate on Frith Street outside bar Italia, Soho. 00.06am | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Italian fan, Francesco, enjoys the pre-match atmosphere at bar Italia, Soho. 7.13pm | Photograph: Orlando Gili

Rain doesn’t deter the growing number of Italian clustered together to dance outside bar Italia on Frith Street, Soho. 00.21am | Photograph: Orlando Gili

An Italian couple dress up in fancy dress for the impromptu Euro celebration on Frith Street, Soho. 0.35am | Photograph: Orlando Gili

England fans join the Italian celebration into the early hours of the morning on Frith Street, Soho. 01.03am | Photograph: Orlando Gili

