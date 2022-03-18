In pictures: London Underground’s shiny new Elizabeth line

After a very, very, long wait, it’s looking like the Elizabeth line is finally nearing completion. The new tube network linking Shenfield, Essex and Abbey Wood, all the way to Reading in Berkshire, has been in the works since the 1990s as the previously named Crossrail project. It promises more than 20 trains per hour – that’s around one every three minutes.

The line stops at central London stations including Liverpool Street, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street, Whitechapel and Paddington, and as tube lines go, it’s looking pretty smart. Now, with first visits and photos of the new platforms starting to appear on social media, first here’s a lot of speculation about when the new line will be open for business. Could we be riding on Her Majesty’s trains as early as next month?

Check out London’s photos of the new line below: