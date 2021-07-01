The Bishopsgate Institute wants to teach you all about the city in the sun

According to the unfailingly accurate weather people, July (which begins today, by the way) is going to be a scorcher. Eventually.

While we wait for the sun to turn up and get the party started, why not bathe in the warmth of these captivating old photos? The Bishopsgate Institute has collected a load of summer shots of Londoners enjoying themselves throughout history (or at least the last 100 years of it).

Why are they sharing these images? Well, if you must know, it's to promote a cool-sounding course taking place on July 3. Taught by social historian Dr Michelle Johansen, 'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' will teach you all about how Londoners from various social classes occupied themselves during the sunny season. And you'll get to see loads of photos of what the city looked like during summers from the 1800s to the 1960s.

Want a little taste of said photos? Just keep on scrolling, friend!

London Collection Photographs Novelty boat rides at the Franco-British Exhibition in White City

LAMAS Glass Slides Hanging out with swans on the Thames between Sudbury and Abingdon

LAMAS Glass Slides Sailing mini yachts at Kensington Gardens Round Pond

London Collection Manuscripts Residents of Cambus Road, Canning Town, celebrate Peace Day (1919)

Society of Public Librarians Archive Visiting Knebworth House (1921)

Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association Cooling off in Hampstead Heath (1929)

Lamas Glass Slides Ice cream seller (1924)

Eton Manor Archive Enjoying a summer fete near Leyton and Stratford (1940s)

John Colbert Woodcraft Folk Archive The Festival of Britain on the South Bank (1951)

London Cooperative Society Photographs Cooling off in a Co-Op supermarket (1960s)

Derek Brooks Photographs

Tony Hall Photographs Playing in an East London playground (1970s)

'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' takes place on Jul 3. £16. Sign up for a place here

Art exhibitions we cannot wait to see in July

All the best immersive art exhibitions on in London right now