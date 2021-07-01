[title]
According to the unfailingly accurate weather people, July (which begins today, by the way) is going to be a scorcher. Eventually.
While we wait for the sun to turn up and get the party started, why not bathe in the warmth of these captivating old photos? The Bishopsgate Institute has collected a load of summer shots of Londoners enjoying themselves throughout history (or at least the last 100 years of it).
Why are they sharing these images? Well, if you must know, it's to promote a cool-sounding course taking place on July 3. Taught by social historian Dr Michelle Johansen, 'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' will teach you all about how Londoners from various social classes occupied themselves during the sunny season. And you'll get to see loads of photos of what the city looked like during summers from the 1800s to the 1960s.
Want a little taste of said photos? Just keep on scrolling, friend!
'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' takes place on Jul 3. £16. Sign up for a place here
Art exhibitions we cannot wait to see in July
All the best immersive art exhibitions on in London right now