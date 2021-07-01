London
Swan counting in the sun
LAMAS Glass Slides

In pictures: Londoners enjoying summer through history

The Bishopsgate Institute wants to teach you all about the city in the sun

By Joe Mackertich
According to the unfailingly accurate weather people, July (which begins today, by the way) is going to be a scorcher. Eventually.

While we wait for the sun to turn up and get the party started, why not bathe in the warmth of these captivating old photos? The Bishopsgate Institute has collected a load of summer shots of Londoners enjoying themselves throughout history (or at least the last 100 years of it).

Why are they sharing these images? Well, if you must know, it's to promote a cool-sounding course taking place on July 3. Taught by social historian Dr Michelle Johansen, 'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' will teach you all about how Londoners from various social classes occupied themselves during the sunny season. And you'll get to see loads of photos of what the city looked like during summers from the 1800s to the 1960s.

Want a little taste of said photos? Just keep on scrolling, friend!

White City
London Collection PhotographsNovelty boat rides at the Franco-British Exhibition in White City
Swan spotting
LAMAS Glass SlidesHanging out with swans on the Thames between Sudbury and Abingdon
Mini yachts
LAMAS Glass SlidesSailing mini yachts at Kensington Gardens Round Pond
Peace Day on Cambus Rd
London Collection ManuscriptsResidents of Cambus Road, Canning Town, celebrate Peace Day (1919)
Knebworth House
Society of Public Librarians ArchiveVisiting Knebworth House (1921)
Hampstead Heath
Kenwood Ladies' Pond AssociationCooling off in Hampstead Heath (1929)
Ice cream seller
Lamas Glass SlidesIce cream seller (1924)
Leyton and Stratford
Eton Manor ArchiveEnjoying a summer fete near Leyton and Stratford (1940s)
Leyton and Stratford
John Colbert Woodcraft Folk ArchiveThe Festival of Britain on the South Bank (1951)
Co Op freezer
London Cooperative Society PhotographsCooling off in a Co-Op supermarket (1960s)
Driving on the King's Road (1966)
Derek Brooks Photographs
Playground
Tony Hall PhotographsPlaying in an East London playground (1970s)

'A Short History Of London In Summer (1800s-1960s)' takes place on Jul 3. £16. Sign up for a place here

