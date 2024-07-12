In pictures: Londoners’ hottest reads of summer 2024

There’s nothing quite like the simple pleasure of getting stuck into a good book. From TikTok bookshelf tours, sad girls books and the Brontë Bros (a.k.a Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi), Marc Jacobs and his reading hour or Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club, if you didn’t already know, reading is cool again. Or, as Kaia Gerber said earlier this year, ‘reading is so sexy’.

A whopping 669 million physical books were sold in the UK last year, the highest overall level ever recorded, and visits to libraries are up 71 percent. Spotted on morning commutes, sprawled across a bench and reclining in a deck chair, there’s no hotter accessory than a paperback this summer.

But which books are Londoners loving the most this season? Photographer Orlando Gili took to the streets to find out. Here’s what he found, from Graham Swift and Ali Hazelwood to Richard Osman.

The Satsuma Complex by Bob Mortimer

Photograph: Orlando Gili

Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift

Photograph: Orlando Gili

To Kill the Truth by Sam Bourne

Photograph: Orlando Gili

The Machine Stops and Other Stories by EM Forster

Photograph: Orlando Gili

Aquinas Among the Protestants by Manfred Syensson and David VanDrunen

Photograph: Orlando Gili

A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J Maas

Photograph: Orlando Gili

Butter by Asako Yuzuki