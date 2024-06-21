Subscribe
Two fans pointing over Wembley
Photograph: Orlando Gili

In pictures: elated Taylor Swift fans on the first night of the Eras tour in London

Fans of all ages flocked to Wembley in their masses

Photograph: Orlando Gili

Written by Orlando Gili
Contributor
And there we have it: the first night of the Eras tour in London. After a string of UK shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, Taylor Swift madness has officially gripped the capital, with masses heading to the 90,000-capacity north London venue to sing their hearts out to a solid three hours of music from the American singer-songwriter. 

If you were lucky enough to be at Taylor’s first 2024 London gig, you’ll probably be familiar enough with the scenes: the late June sun beating down, fans exchanging friendship bracelets, cowboy boots and many, many sequins. If you weren’t though, fear not: Time Out was in the midst of all the action, meeting the die-hard fans outside of Wembley, on the tube and at the tonne of Eras Tour events and parties happening around the capital. 

That’s not enough for you? Don’t worry: she’ll be back in August. For now, though, feast your eyes on these images of the best-dressed, most fun-loving Taylor fans to take London.  

Taylor Swift fans at Wembley Stadium
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Taylor Swift fans sitting next to a wall
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A Taylor Swift fan speaking to a policeman
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A crowd of Taylor Swift fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
People selling Taylor Swift merch
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A Taylor Swift fan at Wembley
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Two fans pointing over Wembley
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Taylor Swift fans at Boxpark Wembley
Photograph: Orlando Gili
People wearing blue cowboy hats
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Two Taylor Swift fans
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A Taylor Swift fan at Macdonalds
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Taylor Swift fans on the tube
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Two Taylor Swift fans looking at a phone
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A person at a Taylor Swift concert
Photograph: Orlando Gili
A Taylor Swift fan at Boxpark
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Taylor swift fans with friendship bracelets
Photograph: Orlando Gili
Taylor Swift fans at station
Photograph: Orlando Gili
