And there we have it: the first night of the Eras tour in London. After a string of UK shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, Taylor Swift madness has officially gripped the capital, with masses heading to the 90,000-capacity north London venue to sing their hearts out to a solid three hours of music from the American singer-songwriter.

If you were lucky enough to be at Taylor’s first 2024 London gig, you’ll probably be familiar enough with the scenes: the late June sun beating down, fans exchanging friendship bracelets, cowboy boots and many, many sequins. If you weren’t though, fear not: Time Out was in the midst of all the action, meeting the die-hard fans outside of Wembley, on the tube and at the tonne of Eras Tour events and parties happening around the capital.

That’s not enough for you? Don’t worry: she’ll be back in August. For now, though, feast your eyes on these images of the best-dressed, most fun-loving Taylor fans to take London.

