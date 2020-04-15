In pictures: Londoners reveal the best blossom they’ve seen during lockdown

Spring has sprung in London and boy, is it beautiful. Who doesn’t look forward to seeing the capital covered in spectacular shades of pink and cream each year? We certainly do. And while not everyone is as into their flora as the Londoner who has been labelling trees in Walthamstow, we can all appreciate a pretty-looking plant – even if we’ve only got an hour a day to do it at the moment.

We took to Twitter to ask for your help in finding the #VeryBestTree you’ve seen during lockdown and you guys didn’t disappoint. Check out our favourites below.

One Londoner saw some gorgeous pink and white blossoms on their West Hampstead walk.

Taken at Lloyd Park, Walthamstow pic.twitter.com/EBB1Iidlmc — Tee Tong (@sutats) April 14, 2020

This tree in Lloyd Park hangs over an adorable little bridge.

The Rookery in Streatham 💕 pic.twitter.com/Wd51Q7dPCQ — Angela Jaques (@AngelaJaq) April 14, 2020

Some stunning shades of pink and purple at The Rookery in Streatham.

Spring is in the air pic.twitter.com/hB5Sc49Tjg — あんじぇら🇬🇧Angela (@im_in_london29) April 14, 2020

This entire street is decorated with blossoms.

We love this close-up shot of a tree in full bloom.

Chalcot Square, Primrose Hill pic.twitter.com/PtpFSYuWTK — Marie Maurer (@mariethetwit) April 14, 2020

This large tree is surrounded by the multicoloured houses of Chalcot Square in Primrose Hill.

In Leyton - blossom, sunset and (if you look closely) parakeets 🦜 pic.twitter.com/T3xlSes45n — Dorothea (@DorotheaGorman) April 14, 2020

The sunset peeks through the branches of these trees in Leyton (bonus points if you spot the parakeets).

taken on our daily dog walk opposite Regent’s Park #VeryBestTree pic.twitter.com/IpAq7uiSjE — T (@tamsinamy_) April 14, 2020

This absolute beauty can be found opposite Regent’s Park.

Cemetary, West Croydon x pic.twitter.com/cHrbKQfOgF — Molly Roberts (@moyroberts) April 14, 2020

A solitary blossom tree stands watch over this cemetery in West Croydon.

This dog looks pretty pleased with the gorgeous tree it’s found.

Thank you to everyone for your ace pictures. We think it's safe to say London is looking bloomin’ beautiful at the moment.

If you want to see more blossom you can check out all of the pictures here.

Or to see something even more heartwarming, watch footage of Londoners clapping for the NHS.