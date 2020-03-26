Londoners came out (to their windows) in force to Clap for Our Carers

At 8pm this evening, it felt like the whole of London came together for a collective clap to say thank you to the NHS.
The ‘Clap for Our Carers’ campaign asked cooped-up Londoners – and people across the UK – to come to their doorsteps, windows, balconies, terraces and gardens and join in with a minute’s applause to mark their gratitude to those working on the healthcare frontline while the rest of London is in lockdown.
As well as the moving mass clap, the London Eye turned ‘NHS blue’ to mark the occasion.
Here are some of the best videos and pictures of a moment that brought the capital together, even though we’re all mostly hidden behind closed doors in our leisurewear.