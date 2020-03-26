Londoners came out (to their windows) in force to Clap for Our Carers

At 8pm this evening, it felt like the whole of London came together for a collective clap to say thank you to the NHS.

The ‘Clap for Our Carers’ campaign asked cooped-up Londoners – and people across the UK – to come to their doorsteps, windows, balconies, terraces and gardens and join in with a minute’s applause to mark their gratitude to those working on the healthcare frontline while the rest of London is in lockdown.

As well as the moving mass clap, the London Eye turned ‘NHS blue’ to mark the occasion.

Here are some of the best videos and pictures of a moment that brought the capital together, even though we’re all mostly hidden behind closed doors in our leisurewear.

Incredibly touching to hear the applause (and fireworks!) erupt from the windows and balconies around me on the way home from the hospital. Thank you so much everyone - we really value the support you’re all giving us as we do our best to be there for you. 💙💙💙 #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/3K5aml4CGR — Tom Dolphin 💦🙏💦 WASH YOUR HANDS (@thomasdolphin) March 26, 2020

A beautiful spring evening, shed a small tear as the whole of Lodnon erupted in cheers and applause. Thank you, London! (Put your sound on)#ClapForCarers #clapforNHS #wembleyarch #london #bestcityintheworld pic.twitter.com/dKXoBICtE5 — Dr Helgi (@traumagasdoc) March 26, 2020