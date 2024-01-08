London
Timeout

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Image: Steve Beech

In pictures: London’s No Trousers Tube Ride 2024

Hundreds dropped their trews for a ride on the Underground last weekend

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Contributor Samantha Rea
Whatever you think of London’s legendary no-trousers tube ride, there’s no denying that it takes a hell of a lot of guts. Not only do you go out in the cold in your undies and have everyone stare at your goose-bumped legs – your bare flesh might have direct contact with tube seats. Yuck! 

London’s 11th annual official no-trousers tube ride took place last Sunday January 7, with punters bracing chilly weather in a free event ‘just for the sake of fun’. Time Out contributor Samantha Rea was on the ground to document the whole thing – here were some highlights.

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea

   

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea
No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea
No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea
No Trousers Tube Ride 2024, London
Photograph: Samantha Rea

  • Ed Cunningham
     News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
  • Samantha Rea Contributor, photography

