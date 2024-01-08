In pictures: London’s No Trousers Tube Ride 2024

Hundreds dropped their trews for a ride on the Underground last weekend

Whatever you think of London’s legendary no-trousers tube ride, there’s no denying that it takes a hell of a lot of guts. Not only do you go out in the cold in your undies and have everyone stare at your goose-bumped legs – your bare flesh might have direct contact with tube seats. Yuck!

London’s 11th annual official no-trousers tube ride took place last Sunday January 7, with punters bracing chilly weather in a free event ‘just for the sake of fun’. Time Out contributor Samantha Rea was on the ground to document the whole thing – here were some highlights.

Photograph: Samantha Rea

Photograph: Samantha Rea

Photograph: Samantha Rea

Photograph: Samantha Rea

Photograph: Samantha Rea

Photograph: Samantha Rea

