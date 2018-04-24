In pictures: the best moments from the London Marathon 2018

Everyone hobbling into work this week with sore legs, nursing blisters and proudly wearing their medals after braving the heat for the London Marathon on Sunday - we salute you! Now that everyone's had some time to out their feet up, we've rounded up our favourite photos 38th 26-mile run around the city. Tired faces, over-the-finish-line moments, proposals and silly costumes, they're all here.
Don't lace up your trainers just yet, here's how you can enter the 2019 London Marathon
