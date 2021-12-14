London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Aurora Borealis at GDIF earlier this year
Photograph: GDIF / Karin TearleAurora Borealis at GDIF earlier this year

In pictures: the Guildhall borealis lights look incredibly relaxing

Bathe in coloured light at this immersive installation

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Ever wish you could see the Northern Lights? Well, a gorgeous art installation in Guildhall Yard lets you do just that, and you don't even have to fight a polar bear to get the best view. Every night until Wednesday 22nd December, artist Dan Acher's version of the Aurora Borealis is lighting up the skies, using a mixture of coloured lights and swirling smoke to recreate this wonder-inducing natural phenomenon.

And it looks pretty stunning from the pics. Londoners took to Instagram to share their images: like this incredibly soothing photo of gorgeous swirls filling the night sky, a bit like a giant and less dangerous lava lamp.

The relaxing abstract swirls of colour look particularly gorgeous when they're contrasting with the austere, beautiful architecture of Guildhall Yard, which has been a site of entertainment for Londoners since Roman times.


This installation is also the perfect background to a selfie or moody portrait photo: hello new profile picture! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gosia Krok (@gosiakrok)


Get down to Guildhall Yard before Christmas to score your own pics: it's free, and although advance tickets are booked out online, there will be walk-up spaces available each day for spontaneous colour fans. And as grim Covid-related news wracks Londoners with justifiable anxieties, it's high time you gave your brain a technicolour little treat. 

Borealis is on at Guildhall Yard until Wednesday 22nd December: info and tickets HERE

Delight your eyes with these Christmas lights in London

There are more colourful wonders in store at this free immersive art exhibition at Now Gallery

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.