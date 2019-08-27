In pictures: the highlights of Notting Hill Carnival 2019

Is there more depressing a noise than the Tuesday-morning alarm clock after a sweltering hot bank holiday? Almost certainly no.
But while today is no one’s fave, let’s raise a glass (of water – sob) to 2019’s sun-soaked August bank holiday weekend: the perfect weather for a party if ever there was some.
You came out in your hundreds of thousands on Sunday and Monday to join the celebrations of Notting Hill Carnival – a mass of colour, music, dancing and tinnies on the street. You paraded and posed, and sparkled HARD.
Here’s how it all looked from the ground…
