Londoners came out in droves to join a peaceful protest against racism, fascism and Islamophobia after the surge in far-right violence across the UK this week.

Approximately 10,000 people took to the streets of Walthamstow last night around 6.30pm, chanting and carrying signs with messages like ‘refugees welcome’ and ‘smash fascism and racism’. The crowd was visible from as far as a mile away, according to reports from PA news.

Photograph: Jez King

Photograph: Lucy Amis

Photograph: Lucy Amis

The counter-protest was one of several organised across the country in response to rumours that right-wing agitators would target immigration centres on Wednesday night. Walthamstow, Harrow and Finchley were among the locations featured in a list of potential targets circulating online, with police presence boosted in anticipation of activity.

All three boroughs witnessed demonstrations standing in solidarity with immigrants and minorities. Other peaceful protests took place in Lewisham and Brentford as well as other UK cities like Birmingham and Sheffield.

Photograph: Jez King

Photograph: Jez King

The uptick in far-right violence over the past week was triggered by online misinformation regarding the identity of the perpetrator of a stabbing attack in Southport which killed three girls. These false claims fuelled a wave of violent attacks on mosques, refugee housing facilities and minority-owned businesses across England and Wales.

Photograph: Lucy Amis

Photograph: Lucy Amis

ICYMI: How to support communities during the ongoing riots in the UK.

Plus, the Migration Museum is getting a permanent home in the City of London.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.