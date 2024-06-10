In pictures: the World Naked Bike Ride 2024 in London

The 20th anniversary of the event saw record numbers of starkers bikers cycling all through the capital

There are pretty unusual things going on in London all the time, but swarms of cyclists donning nothing but their birthday suits is sure to take pretty much all of us by surprise – unless you were well aware that the World Naked Bike Ride was taking place on Saturday (June 8).

There were routes in Clapham, Croydon, Hackney Wick, Kew Bridge, Regents Park, Tower Hill, Wellington Arch and an accessible option near St John’s Church Gardens in South Bank, and a record number of cyclists – around 1,200 – took part this year, which was the event’s 20th anniversary.

But there is a little more to it than just baring all, loud and proud (although obviously that is pretty key). Since it began in 2004, the WNBR has acted as a peaceful protest against global oil dependency, to curb car culture and promote cyclists’ rights, demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists and – of course – celebrate body freedom. Here are some snaps of the event in all its full-frontal glory.

You can look at our guide for a little more info about the World Naked Bike Ride right here.

