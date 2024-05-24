The World Naked Bike Ride returns to London next month

Thousands will be baring all for the event’s 20th anniversary.

Have you ever cycled along London streets and thought ‘this would be so much better if I was butt naked’? If your answer happens to be ‘yes’, then boy do we have some exciting news for you.

Next month more than 1000 cyclists will be cruising through the city in nothing but their birthday suits for the 20th anniversary of annual World Naked Bike Ride.

It’s not just for the sake of stripping off. The bike ride has been around since 2004 as a peaceful protest aiming to do five main things: protest against the global dependency on oil, curb car culture, obtain real rights for cyclists, demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists on city streets and celebrate body freedom. Here's how you can join.

When is the World Naked Bike Ride happening in London?

The 2024 edition is happening on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8.

Do I need to sign up?

Nope. According to the WNBR website, all you need to do is turn up at the right place, at the right time with your bike and be prepared to get in the nude.

Where does the London Naked Bike Ride start?

There are eight rides to choose from with start times ranging from 1pm to 3.45pm. Some places are offering body art stations to help you feel a little less bare and the routes vary according to where you are.

Clapham Junction

Meeting point: Grant Road, SW11 2NU

Gather: 2:30pm

Ride: 2.45pm

Croydon

Meeting point: 233 Shirley Church Road, CR0 5AB

Gather: 11am

Ride: 1pm

Hackney Wick

Meeting point: Thingy Cafe, 1 Trowbridge Rd, E9 5LD

Gather: 11am

Ride: 1.45pm

Kew Bridge

Meeting point: North end of Kew Bridge near W4 3NQ

Gather: 1.15pm

Ride: 1.30pm

Regents Park

Meeting point: Outer Circle, near NW1 4NA

Gather: 2.35pm

Ride: 2.50pm

Tower Hill

Meeting point: Trinity Square Gardens, EC3N 4DJ

Gather: 1.45pm

Ride: 2.45pm

Wellington Arch

Meeting point: Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner W1J 7JZ

Starting: 2.15pm

Ride: 2.45pm

Accessible Option: North entrance to St John’s Church Gardens, Secker St, SE1 8UF

Gather: 3.15pm

Ride: 3.45pm

Find more details on each individual location here.

Is there an afterparty?

Why of course. The ‘AfterShow’ is happening at Phantom Peak in Surrey Quays and will include performances from will include from The Naked Cabaret with Alexis Dubus, Fella, Lady Gloria, Keri Gold and Laura Loops.

Both riders and spectators are welcome. You can bag yourself a ticket here.

