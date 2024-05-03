Inside No. 9 is coming to the West End with new story ‘Stage/Fright’

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s beloved horror anthology series ‘Inside No. 9’ will end with the imminent ninth series, with the duo – who have written and starred in every episode – saying they feel ready to move on after mining 55 episodes out of the admittedly fairly flexible premise.

That will not, however, be ‘it’. The duo will reconvene early next year for a limited 12-week-run of ‘Stage/Fright’, a new stage adaptation of the show that will combine greatest hits and fresh material and may indeed be the first in a series of adaptations. The pair have formed IN9 Theatre Company with the express purpose of creating further ‘Inside No. 9’ shows, suggesting they’d be happy to let it have an afterlife as a live thing even if there will be no more TV.

Further details are not yet forthcoming, and indeed they’re still writing the script. But we’re told to expect something more overtly theatrical than just transposed bits from the show, which makes sense: although this is ‘Inside No. 9’s stage debut the pair have decades of live performing under the belts, first from ‘League of Gentlemen’ and latterly as in-demand stage actors.

Inside No. 9’s ‘Stage/Fright’ will run at Wyndham’s Theatre, Jan 18-Apr 25 2025.

