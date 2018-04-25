Introducing the ‘avo-lato’: a vegan avocado gelato

London’s new vegan dessert looks freakishly like real fruit.

Introducing the ‘avo-lato’: avocado-flavoured gelato served in a real avocado shell with a ‘superfood’ stone made of flaxseed and peanut butter gelato. The £9.50 frozen treat, by the artisan gelato-makers at Snowflake, looks and sounds suspiciously healthy (it’s 60% real fruit and 100% plant-based), but don’t be fooled – it’s definitely still dessert.

While it’ll almost certainly get you a few likes on Instagram, we can’t vouch for what it will taste like. Grab it from Snowflake (the Selfridges store only) and report back.

Get the ‘avo-lato’ exclusively at Snowflake in Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

Here’s our guide to the best ice cream in London.

Sign up to Time Out for food news first.