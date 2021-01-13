You’d have thought that the Beast from the East would have had enough by now. In 2018, when Sudden Stratospheric Warming sent freezing winds from Siberia over our fair shores, the freak meteorological phenomena meant extremely cold weather and loads and loads of snow. (So much snow that the Met Office had to release a red warning.)

But no, apparently the Easty Beasty is back and more beastly than ever.

What's the theory?

The Guardian is reporting that temperatures could hit an extremely chilly -7C in England on the night of Wednesday 13, with potential snowfall expected in some parts of the UK by Thursday 14 (perhaps up to 20cm worth!) and our friend the Beasty possibly rearing its head by mid-next week. That’s because there are reports of Sudden Stratospheric Warming (just like in 2018) happening above the Arctic.

Is this really the Beast from the East, though?

Well, according to the Met Office, not quite. ‘The winds will be generally from a northerly direction not from the east,’ says a spokesperson. ‘Drawing the cold airmass across Scandinavia.’

Okay, so perhaps more a Force from the North – but still a cold, snowy time, then?

The spokesperson says that ‘the weather forecast next week is, in some ways, consistent’ with what we experienced in 2018. However, they say that ‘It is important to remember that Sudden Stratospheric Warming is only one [of a number of] meteorological phenomena that has the potential to impact our weather. For example La Nina is taking place at the moment in the Pacific which increases the chances of westerly, mild and wet weather for the second half of a UK winter.’

Will it snow in London, though?

Ah, so according to weather reports it’s actually unlikely. The snow’s predicted to be far more likely up north and in the Midlands. Do look forward to icy weather, loads of rain and generally wintery vibes, though. Good stuff, really. Everyone loves a government-sanctioned walk in the pissing rain.

