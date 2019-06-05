Is this new Shoreditch pub the most ethical boozer in the country?

Booze might be brilliant for helping you forget some of life’s bigger troubles, but wouldn’t it be even better if a nice pint could actively help solve them?

Enter The Green Vic, which, as well as being the master of a pub-based pun, is aiming to become the UK’s most ethically forward-thinking drinking spot.

Starting as a pop-up in Shoreditch and opening later this month, The Green Vic will stock drinks that cumulatively support more than 40 non-profit charities, with exact details of where your money’s going listed next to each bevvy on the menu. It will also be partnering with Unity Kitchen and Change Please, social enterprises that help people with disabilities and the homeless to train for jobs in the catering industry. One in four staff members, they guarantee, will be employed through these initiatives.

Even the food will be ethical, coming courtesy of cruelty-free vegan food truck The Green Grill. With a whole host of fundraising initiatives – from Better World Brunch to a different charitable cocktail on the menu each week – in store for the three-month run, you’ll find it hard to do anything but good at this pub.

And all the while, The Green Vic will be looking for investment to extend its run beyond three months. Now all they need is the ethical answer to Danny Dyer behind the bar.

The Green Vic opens on June 20 at 46 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3EP.

