Lyric pub, Great Windmill Street
Photograph: Ben Rowe

Is this the cheapest (non-Wetherspoons) pint in London?

We've teamed up with readers on a very important quest

Written by
Lauryn Berry
Living in London can be expensive (to say the least). We all know the trials and tribulations of juggling transport, eating, and of course, drinking expenses. For that reason, we are on a mission to spend January finding the cheapest pint in city (not including pints from the famously cheap Wetherspoons chain for reasons we're sure you understand). 

Our quest started on social media last week when we asked readers were they got they had got low-cost frosty bevs from before – and the list was endless. We called up your suggestions to check prices (very CBBC Shortchange, we know) and one clear winner emerged:

A pint of Alpine IPA for only £3.10 at Captain Kidd in Wapping.

The riverside, Grade II pub was named after seventeenth century pirate William Kid, who was executed at Execution Dog. It also does a Double Four lager for £4.60 and a Taddy for £5.20. There were also runners-up that came pretty close to Captain Kidd, with both Top Secret Comedy Club and The Ramble Inn selling pints for £3.60.

Of course, our quest has only just begun. Perhaps there’s even cheaper cold lad out there that we have yet to hear about. If you usually get your pints cheaper than this, do let us know!

In the meantime here's a list of all the pubs and bars our readers recommended:

The Duke 

Skehans

Phineas (UCL Students' Union)

The Tarmon

GAY

The Faltering Fullback  

Kew Cricket Club 

Red Lion 

The Prince of Wales 

Elephant and Castle 

The Hand in Hand 

The Drum 

Dough Daddy

The Pride of Spitalfields 

Twickenham Brewery

The Albert Bow

The Marquis of Cornwallis

The Bird in Hand 

The Asparagus 

The Halfway House 

The Moon Under Water

Samon & Ball 

Waterloo Tap 

