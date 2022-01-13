Is this the cheapest (non-Wetherspoons) pint in London?

Living in London can be expensive (to say the least). We all know the trials and tribulations of juggling transport, eating, and of course, drinking expenses. For that reason, we are on a mission to spend January finding the cheapest pint in city (not including pints from the famously cheap Wetherspoons chain for reasons we're sure you understand).

Our quest started on social media last week when we asked readers were they got they had got low-cost frosty bevs from before – and the list was endless. We called up your suggestions to check prices (very CBBC Shortchange, we know) and one clear winner emerged:

A pint of Alpine IPA for only £3.10 at Captain Kidd in Wapping.

The riverside, Grade II pub was named after seventeenth century pirate William Kid, who was executed at Execution Dog. It also does a Double Four lager for £4.60 and a Taddy for £5.20. There were also runners-up that came pretty close to Captain Kidd, with both Top Secret Comedy Club and The Ramble Inn selling pints for £3.60.

Of course, our quest has only just begun. Perhaps there’s even cheaper cold lad out there that we have yet to hear about. If you usually get your pints cheaper than this, do let us know!

In the meantime here's a list of all the pubs and bars our readers recommended:

The Duke

Skehans

Phineas (UCL Students' Union)

The Tarmon

GAY

The Faltering Fullback

Kew Cricket Club

Red Lion

The Prince of Wales

Elephant and Castle

The Hand in Hand

The Drum

Dough Daddy

The Pride of Spitalfields

Twickenham Brewery

The Albert Bow

The Marquis of Cornwallis

The Bird in Hand

The Asparagus

The Halfway House

The Moon Under Water

Samon & Ball

Waterloo Tap