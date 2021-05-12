Is this the nicest picture of a sandwich we’ve ever seen?

Not all sandwiches are created equal. Is a supermarket BLT a sad lunch? Yes. Is a Pret sandwich any better? Yes. Maybe. But forget about those guys, because the folks at Flat Iron are getting into the sandwich game and they’ve come up with a belter.

It’s called the Ultimate Steak Sandwich, which is a bold claim but it does sound incredible. Stuffed into a soft brioche bun, you can expect bavette steak from West Scotland, slow-cooked sweet red peppers, béarnaise sauce, lamb’s lettuce and fresh horseradish. The finishing touch? Crispy batter scraps cooked in beef dripping and sprinkled on top to add crunch.

The sandwich has been developed over the last few months by Flat Iron’s Fred Smith, whose (frankly amazing) job title is ‘head of beef’, so he knows what’s up.

It’s currently available at Flat Iron’s Marylebone and Covent Garden branches, which both have outdoor seating. From Monday May 17, when indoor hospitality is set to reopen, it’ll be on the menu at its other branches in Soho, Tottenham Court Road, King’s Cross, Shoreditch, London Bridge and Spitalfields, which means there’s plenty of opportunities to sample this sarnie.

Okay, it’s a tenner, but it’s basically a proper dinner masquerading as a sandwich. And, you know, it’s a delicious way to do your bit for the economy. Great stuff.

Falt Iron’s Ultimate Steak Sandwich is £10.

In other good sandwich news: Chick ’n’ Sours and Hot 4 U have created a strawberry chicken parm sandwich.

Really into meat? Meatopia has announced its London line-up.