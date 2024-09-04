Ever fancied taking a dip in one of London’s canals? Apart from on really, really hot days, us neither. The canals are packed full of shopping trolleys and nasty diseases, not making for an ideal outdoor swimming spot. But one group wants to change all that.

Swim City Basin wants to create a floating lido in Regent’s Canal in Islington. The swimming spot in City Road Basin was first proposed to the Canal & River Trust, which owns the basin, in 2019. The proposed scheme would see a floating fresh water swimming pool that would be naturally filtered and heated by a water source heat pump.

A public consultation for the lido was launched at the Angel Canal Festival this week (September 3), with 474 respondents in favour of the swimming spot. Only four respondents said ‘no’ to wanting a lido in the basin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swim City Basin (@swim_city_basin)

Currently Islington is one of the only London boroughs without an outdoor public swim facility or lido.

Desperate for a dip in the basin? You can have your say, and get involved in campaigning for Swim City Basin, by signing up online.

These are the best lidos and outdoor swimming pools in London.

London’s first new public lido in decades has been approved.

