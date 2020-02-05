Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right It could become legal to ride an electric scooter in London this year
Wednesday February 5 2020

Ever been walking down a street in London and been suddenly overtaken by someone speeding along the pavement on an electric scooter? I know I have. 

So it may come as a surprise that under current UK legislation it’s illegal to ride them on roads or pavements, despite them being widely available to purchase in shops and online. 

The Times recently reported that this could all change in 2020, as the government prepares to trial e-scooters on roads and in bike lanes (not pavements, fyi), with a view to encouraging greener transport methods. They’ll likely kick off proceedings in London to ensure that safety risks can be assessed, before rolling out similar schemes in other cities.

European cities like Munich and Stockholm have already welcomed battery-powered scoots with open arms, but unfortunately not without casualties (largely thanks to intoxicated riders heading home from the bar), including some tragic fatalities. Yikes!

So watch this space: you could be getting merked by far more commuters on two wheels in the not-so-distant future!
 

