It’s Negroni Week! Here’s how to paint the town red in London

It’s time to paint the town red… Campari red, that is. Negroni Week – yes, seven whole days of celebrations in honour of the iconic cocktail – runs every year in June, but 2019 also supposedly marks the drink’s centenary.

The story goes that in Florence 100 years ago, Count Camillo Negroni wanted to add a bit of oomph to his Americano, made with Campari, vermouth and soda. So he asked his bartender to swap out the soda for gin (must have been a rough day) and the Negroni was born. Fast-forward 100 years and the boozy, bitter cocktail has semi-religious status in London.

To mark the occasion, this week you’ll find a clutch of watering holes pouring charitable Negronis, including Genuine Liquorette (serving up a Pineapple Negroni) and Cafe Murano (which has a whole menu of Negroni twists on offer, paired with cicchetti to keep you from going weak at the knees).

You can even pick up a free Negroni at Soho spot Mele e Pere, which will be giving away 50 cocktails to early birds tonight (Monday 24) and a further 50 tomorrow evening (Tuesday 25). Or head to Callooh Callay on Thursday to sip twists on the drink inspired by exotic destinations. And that’s just a snapshot of the week ahead – so pace yourself and enjoy. It’s surely what Count Camillo would have wanted.

Negroni Week runs from Monday June 24 until Sunday June 30. Find out more at www.negroniweek.com.

