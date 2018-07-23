It’s official: London is the best place to drink in the world

We already knew it, you already knew it, and last Saturday, the rest of the world came to know it too: London is officially the best place to drink in the world, with seven of 14 gongs at the international Spirited Awards going to bars in the capital.

At the award show (that’s pretty much considered the Oscars of the drinking world) in New Orleans, London picked up the top gong of the night, with the ever-fancy American Bar at The Savoy scooping up World’s Best Bar. The capital was also recognised for innovation in drinking, with Best New Cocktail Bar going to Bethnal Green’s Coupette. Other London bars that picked up prizes on the night included Dandelyan, Happiness Forgets and Sager + Wilde Paradise Row. There’s some serious drinking to be done here.

