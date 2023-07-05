London
Baba G's
Haydon Perrior

Peckham's Rye Lane is getting a fancy new food hall

Market Place will open up on July 12

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Peckham is fast becoming one of the best places to grab street food in south London.

Joining the likes of Peckham Levels and Market Peckham (the latter of which is home to exceptional Malaysian kitchen Mambow) now comes the slightly too similarly named Market Place (which equally has nothing to do with Market Halls food halls in Victoria and Oxford Street), which will open on July 15.

Market Place is set to bring 10 vendors to Unit 10 at The Aylesham Centre, including Nigerian cuisine from Deptford locals Suya & Lobster, as well as Mexican munch from Los Tacos and Hawaiian option from Huli Huli. KraPow will also be bringing their Thai flavours – which can currently be found at the Adam and Eve pub in Haggerston and Amazing Grace in London Bridge – to the new space, as will Baba G's Indian-inspired burgers. 

Dum Dum Donutterie, Pepper Spice, Farm House Kebab and Argentinian Grill will also be serving up their own takes on fast food in the 250-head capacity space, which will include a juice bar and free WiFi if you're thinking of turning the place into your own home-away-from-home office space. 

The Peckham location is the latest opening from Market Place food halls, who already have popular spots in Harrow, Vauxhall and Hounslow.

There'll also be loads of events happening to celebrate the opening week, including DJ sets from folk like David Rodigan and a pop-up store from YouTuber Harry Pinero.  

Market Place Peckham, Unit 10, The Aylesham Centre, Rye Lane, SE15 5EW

