Frank's Café, Peckham
Photograph: Jamie Lau

It’s the last weekend of rooftop drinking at Frank’s Café for the summer

Bid farewell – for now – to that sweet skyline

By
Laura Richards
It’s been a different summer for London this year. But despite the challenges it presented, we’re still sad it’s nearly over. And nothing signals the end of the season more than last orders at Peckham’s foremost rooftop bar (there are a surprising amount of them to choose from these days). Frank’s Café at Bold Tendencies has announced that this weekend (September 19-20) will be its last days of service in 2020.

Before you worry about that the rooftop has become another victim to the C-word, rest assured that the bar perched on top of a multi-storey carpark only opens each year from May to September. This is just all part of its usual programming. Phew!

This year, the season started a little late for Frank’s, but it packed in a whole lot of socially distanced drinkers in the time it had. If Instagram is anything to go by, revellers loved this year’s art installations, freakishly red sunsets (yes, 2020!) and, as ever, the flamingo-pink staircase primed for posing on the way up. 

The view from @boldtendencies last night 😍 thanks @cole.andre for the pic

So get along this weekend for Campari cocktails with a view to that skyline. Otherwise, we’ll see you again next summer, Frank’s. Let’s hope we can bring the whole gang next time, and not just five of our friends.   

Frank’s Café closes for summer 2020 at 11pm on Sun Sep 20. It’ll be open this weekend for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis. Visit here for entry info.

