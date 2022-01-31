London
Anicka Yi jellyfish
Photo: Will Burrard-LucasInstallation view of Hyundai Commission/Anicka Yi

It’s your last chance to catch Anicka Yi’s robo-jellyfish at Tate Modern

The artist’s otherworldly exhibit comes to an end this week

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Anicka Yi’s eye-popping Turbine Hall installation ‘In Love with the World’ opened at Tate Modern back in October. Originally slated to close weeks ago, gallery organisers have delayed the exhibition’s end until February 6, allowing art-loving Londoners to get one final jellyfish fix.

The installation, which our Art editor called ‘fun’ and ‘utopian’, consists of a flock of floating squid-like robots which bob around according to in-built algorithms. It’s intended to make us examine what it means to share our world with machine intelligences. It also – perhaps more importantly to London punters – looks really cool in videos!

If floating robots aren’t novel enough for you, then Anicka’s also filled the hall with ‘scentscapes’. Finally, Tate Modern smells as interesting as it looks. Tickets for the exhibit are free (although you still need to book), so just turn up and enjoy the sight of Anicka Yi’s gigantic, bouncing aerobes one final time.

‘In Love with the World’ is included in the All Tate Modern Collections ticket. Book your timed ticket here.

A genuinely excellent, five-star Francis Bacon show at the Royal Academy (featuring no jellyfish).

Here are the top 10 art exhibitions in London right now.

