J-Lo and ‘Fleabag’ land Golden Globes nominations

Only moments ago, nominees for the 77th Golden Globes Awards were announced. Awards prognosticators got a few surprises: Cate Blanchett scored a nod for the little-seen ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’; ‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips beat out ‘Marriage Story’ helmer Noah Baumbach for a directing nomination; and ‘Cats’ scored for its original song by Taylor Swift (which we hated).



But the Oscar picture is beginning to take shape. Awkwafina is looking like a lock for ‘The Farewell’, which thrills us, as is Antonio Banderas for ‘Pain and Glory’ (a winner with the New York and Los Angeles critics’ groups). Meanwhile, the television nominations were appropriately ‘Fleabag’-heavy, which is all we care about.

The Golden Globes take place on January 5, 2020. Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

Stand Up,” Harriet

Spirit,” The Lion King

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show