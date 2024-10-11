Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears: schedule, kick off times and ticket info for this weekend’s London NFL Games 2024

London sports fans, forget football and forget rugby. This month, put on your cap, don your jersey and turn you attentions towards American football – the NFL is taking over London.

Six of the finest NFL teams are here from across the pond for the league’s London Games 2024. Whether you’re a hardcore follower or a complete newbie, the atmosphere is bound to be buzzing. This weekend will see the second fixture of the month take place as the Jacksonville Jaguars go head to head with the Chicago Bears.

Want to see what all the fuss is about? This is how you can still get tickets to the big game.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears schedule and kick off times

The Jaguars will take on the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 13. Things will kick off at 2.30pm BST.

Star players to look out for

Keep your eyes on the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne and the Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams. They’re the star players for this game.

Are there any tickets left and how much do they cost?

General sale for the event has sold out but you can still get tickets via ticket exchange or resale on the official site. Check availability here.

2 024 NFL London games schedule and kick-off times

The New York Jets already took on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham last weekend. Here’s the full list of NFL London games still to go:

Sunday October 13 – Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears (Tottenham)

Sunday October 20 – New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)

