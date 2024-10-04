The UK might be the home of the Premier League and the Super League, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a bit of American football too. Sure, we might find the concept of having cheerleaders and a half-time show weird, and the players might be less hardy than our rugby players, but it’s still a lot of fun.

This month, the NFL will come to London, with games taking place at Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley stadiums throughout October. Here’s all the information you need to know about the games.

2024 NFL London games schedule and kick-off times

All games kick-off at 2.30pm BST. Here’s the full schedule:

Sunday October 6 – New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham)

Sunday October 13 – Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears (Tottenham)

Sunday October 20 – New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings

This kicks off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday October 6.

Star players to to look out for



Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the New York Jets, and Justin Jefferson of the Vikings are the ones to watch.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears

The Jaguars will take on the Bears at Tottenham on Sunday October 13.

Star players to to look out for

Keep your eyes on the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne and the Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams in this fixture.



New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars

This takes place at Wembley on Sunday October 20.

Star players to to look out for

Keion White from the Patriots and the Jaguars’ Travon Walker are the ones to watch in this game.



Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are still tickets for all three NFL games. You can buy them online here.

How to watch in the UK

The matches will be shown on various channels: ITV, DAZN, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports and Channel 5.

