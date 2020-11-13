Japan Centre is now delivering its exceptional eats

Say sayōnara to hacking at those fish fillets and attempting to corral fistfuls of rice into a sushi-adjacent shape: the Japan Centre is riding to the rescue with a new London-wide grocery (and sushi) delivery service. It will be bringing delicious Japanese treats (and essentials) to your door from Monday November 16.



Ichiba Market Place will be stocking and delivering more than 600 products, including fresh fruit and veg, noodles, frozen fish and meats, gyoza and buns to hungry Londoners. Sushi and sashimi are also on the menu, natch, along with an array of tipples: matcha, green tea, plum wine, crafts beers, ramune soda and sakes from one of the oldest breweries in the world, Gekkeikan.



Honestly, we haven’t been this excited since the invention of Whole Foods. If you feel like celebrating with an almighty noodle-athon, there’s an introductory deal knocking ten percent off all purchases and offering free delivery. It runs until Thursday November 19.



The minimum order is £25 and the local delivery charge to ‘main London postcodes’ is £2.99. Head to the official site for more info on delivery slots. You can also do the old click-and-collect thing at Ichiba’s Westfield Shepherd’s Bush store.



