Everything you need to know about Jason Derulo’s ‘Nu King‘ world tour in London

If you were a teenager in the 2010s, Jason Derulo probably holds a special place in your heart. The R&B pop singer who brought us bangers like ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘Trumpets’ and ‘Watcha Say’ was the soundtrack to plenty of parties, pre-drinks and bedroom dances. You know you can’t just say his name, you have to croon it.

So if you’re a big Derulo fan, you’ll probably know that Jase is making a big comeback this week as he brings his ‘Nu King’ world tour to London. The show is a surefire to bring slick choreography, ever-so-smooth vocals and a healthy dose of nostalgia. If you’re headed to the gig, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jason Derulo at London’s O2 Arena?

Jason will take to the O2 Arena’s stage tomorrow, on Wednesday March 6.

What time do doors open?

Doors to the arena open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Jason Derulo at the O2 Arena?

The singer will be supported by DJ Sincere Show and British afrobeats singer Afro B.

Any news on the setlist?

There is no official ‘Nu King’ setlist, but based on previous shows of this tour it's likely to look something like this.

Whatcha Say Tip Toe Wiggle Take You Dancing Acapulco Breathing Cheyenne In My Head Ridin' Solo Savage Love Hands On Me All I Need Jalebi Baby (Tesher x Jason Derulo cover) Ta, Ta, Ta It Girl You and I Marry Me Spicy Margarita Trumpets Swalla Don't Wanna Go Home Talk Dirty The Other Side Want to Want Me

Are there any tickets left?

There are still some Jason Derulo tickets available on AXS, with prices ranging from £49 to £172 for club seating.

