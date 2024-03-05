London
Jason Derulo, performing live
Photograph: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com

Jason Derulo at London’s O2: start time, setlist and support acts for ‘Nu King’ tour

Everything you need to know about Jason Derulo’s ‘Nu King‘ world tour in London

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
If you were a teenager in the 2010s, Jason Derulo probably holds a special place in your heart. The R&B pop singer who brought us bangers like ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘Trumpets’ and ‘Watcha Say’ was the soundtrack to plenty of parties, pre-drinks and bedroom dances. You know you can’t just say his name, you have to croon it. 

So if you’re a big Derulo fan, you’ll probably know that Jase is making a big comeback this week as he brings his ‘Nu King’ world tour to London. The show is a surefire to bring slick choreography, ever-so-smooth vocals and a healthy dose of nostalgia. If you’re headed to the gig, here’s everything you need to know. 

When is Jason Derulo at London’s O2 Arena?

Jason will take to the O2 Arena’s stage tomorrow, on Wednesday March 6. 

What time do doors open?

Doors to the arena open at 6.30pm. 

Who is supporting Jason Derulo at the O2 Arena?

The singer will be supported by DJ Sincere Show and British afrobeats singer Afro B. 

Any news on the setlist?

There is no official ‘Nu King’ setlist, but based on previous shows of this tour it's likely to look something like this. 

  1. Whatcha Say
  2. Tip Toe
  3. Wiggle
  4. Take You Dancing
  5. Acapulco
  6. Breathing
  7. Cheyenne
  8. In My Head
  9. Ridin' Solo
  10. Savage Love
  11. Hands On Me
  12. All I Need
  13. Jalebi Baby (Tesher x Jason Derulo cover)
  14. Ta, Ta, Ta
  15. It Girl
  16. You and I
  17. Marry Me
  18. Spicy Margarita
  19. Trumpets
  20. Swalla
  21. Don't Wanna Go Home
  22. Talk Dirty
  23. The Other Side
  24. Want to Want Me

Are there any tickets left?

There are still some Jason Derulo tickets available on AXS, with prices ranging from £49 to £172 for club seating.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Paul Foot in Fitzrovia is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

