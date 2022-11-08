Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner will star in a surreal West End romcom in January

The Edinburgh Fringe is famously a place where legends are made and in 2015 young playwright Sam Steiner got off to a flying start to his career with debut play ‘Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons’, which played to great acclaim (including our four-star review, which you can check out here, if you should be so inclined).

A surreal but disarmingly poignant drama about a couple struggling to cope in a world in which language has been drastically rationed by government decree, it’s given rise to a quirky, eclectic career for Steiner, but it didn’t exactly catapult him into the Phoebe Waller-Bridge big league. Or at least, it didn’t until now, as in 2023 ‘Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons’ will get the superstar treatment as big names Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner star in a major West End revival, directed by former Bush and Donmar boss Josie Rourke.

Coming almost eight years after the play debuted, it’s a touch unexpected but richly deserved. At just over an hour it’s not a long play, but it is an incredibly singular one. It’s an edgy, leftfield choice for a couple of household names obviously looking for an interesting project edgy, but it also genuinely has a lot of dramatic meat to get stuck into.

Watch the duo try and explain what it’s all about in the official trailer:

‘Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons’ is at the Harold Pinter Theatre Jan 18-Mar 18. It will then tour to Manchester and Brighton. Tickets go on sale at noon today. Buy them here.

