Jerry Christmas! Head to Curzon Chelsea for a Jeremy Corbyn Q&A and doc

Christmas is, of course, a time for men with white beards to spread joy and goodwill. And Curzon is getting right into the spirit of things by inviting Jeremy Corbyn along for a Q&A and screening in Chelsea on Thursday Dec 14.

Joining the Leader of the Opposition will be author Anna Minton and Paul Sng, director of ‘Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle’. Sng’s documentary will be screening at the event, which kicks off at 6.30pm. Discounted tickets are available.



And the unorthodox festive gifts keep coming at Curzon, with the cinema chain also hosting a Michael Haneke season. ‘Happy Haneke’ kicks off this Sunday with his lacerating character study ‘The Piano Teacher’. If you’re dreaming of a White Ribbon Christmas, this one is for you.

Book for ‘Dispossession’ and Jeremy Corbyn Q&A at Curzon Chelsea.

Head to the Curzon website for all the details on the Happy Haneke season.

Rejoice! Christmas is coming. Here are 50 joyous Christmas movies not directed by Michael Haneke.