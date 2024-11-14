The middle of winter is the perfect time to start dreaming about your summer holidays. So, we bring you good news. From April 2025 there will be a whole load of new destinations on offer from London Luton airport.

Jet2 is launching 17 new locations from the airport just north of London, starting in spring next year. The airline will compete with easyJet and Ryanair by launching up to 36 flights per week, with seats for up to 430,000 passengers.

They will launch services to destinations across Greece, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, the Spanish islands and more. Plus, three destinations – Madeira, Girona and Verona – will be brand-new for Luton. Jet2’s first flight to Majorca will take off on April 1.

Luton Airport’s chief executive Alberto Martin said: ‘The arrival of Jet2 is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England.

‘It will also create exciting new jobs for local people and new opportunities for our local supply chain that we already work so closely with.

‘Next year is shaping up to be another bumper year for London Luton airport and the addition of 17 exciting new routes on our departure boards, including three destinations that are exclusive to the airport, underlines our commitment to providing even greater choice as part of our simple and friendly passenger experience.’

All the new Jet2 destinations from Luton airport in 2025

Madeira

Girona

Verona

Alicante

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Lanzarote

Palma

Reus

Tenerife

Faro

Heraklion

Rhodes

Zante

Antalya

Dalaman

