Two London airports just had a record-breaking October

Two of London’s airports broke major records last month. Both Heathrow and Stansted saw record-breaking numbers of passengers pass through – in large part thanks to the half-term surge.

The airports broke similar records. London Stansted saw the busiest day in its entire history on October 27. The BBC reported that more than 107,000 passengers passed through the Essex hub over a 24-hour period, marking the fourth time this year that Stansted has broken a record for the number of holiday-goers taking to the sky in a single day.

Holiday-makers over at London Heathrow, meanwhile, saw the southwest airport enjoy its busiest-ever October. A whopping 7.2 million made through the airport last month, putting Heathrow on track for 2024 to be its busiest year yet.

Record-breaking aside, perhaps the most impressive figure of it all is that 99 percent of passengers using Stansted managed to get through security in 15 minutes or less during October. That’s some pretty efficient travelling considering Stansted (as well as Heathrow) was recently named among four British airports that are the most stressful in Europe.

Ryanair is axing 10 percent of flights from major UK airports following an increase in air travel tax and British Airways have cancelled all flights from Gatwick to New York until next March.

