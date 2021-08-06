Wondering where to go to get back in the travel groove after the pandemic? Well, how about New York, especially as JetBlue has made The Big Apple a little less out-of-reach for Londoners? The US-based airline is offering daily direct flights from London airports Heathrow and Gatwick to New York’s John F Kennedy International from £329 return.

Starting on August 11 from Heathrow and September 29 from Gatwick, JetBlue is bringing in a fleet of fuel-efficient Airbus A321LRs, which are single-aisle, narrow-body long-haul flyers. Round-trip fares range from £329 in Core seating – essentially economy class – to £999 in Mint – the premium choice, with lie-flat seats and a divider.

But JetBlue isn’t just looking to drive down fares, it wants to kickstart transatlantic travel after the pandemic. The two New York routes will be followed in summer 2022 by flights to Boston.

So catch us in The Big Apple sometime soon, dancing our way along Broadway, whizzing through the streets in yellow cabs and still scowling at everyone on public transport. But it’s worth pointing out that there are currently still travel restrictions for travelling to the US, as there are for Americans coming to the UK. See Time Out’s travel guides for the lowdown.

