Jim Carter is set to host a live Q&A with Bridgerton's cast

Remember ‘Bridgerton’? This sultry Netflix Regency drama set lockdown-oppressed hearts aflutter last winter with its winning combination of flamboyant costumes, gossip, sex and silliness. And as it gees up for a second season, due to be released next year, the cast are treating Londoners to a special Q&A on Sunday February 6 2022.

Get ready to hear the show’s stars discuss some all-important questions and dish some behind-the-scenes dirt. Like, how uncomfortable were those corsets? Was it hard keeping a straight face during those ultra-steamy sex scenes? And can Season 2 really deliver a plot line to rival Season 1's ludicrous arc? Cast members present are set to include Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Martins Imhangbe and Golda Rosheuvel. The night will be hosted by another period movie star, Jim Carter, who's known for his portrayal of much-loved ‘Downton Abbey’ butler Jim Carson: doubtless he'll be serving up plenty of class and charm as this evening unfolds.

The event is a fundraiser for Kiln Theatre, designed to refill its pandemic-depleted coffers, but tickets are still mercifully affordable at £35-£65, and £15 for concessions. Grab yourself a spot and get ready to cheer the unmasked Lady Whistledown Nicola Coughlan – or heave a sultry little sign of disappointment that sexy fan favourite The Duke (Simon Basset) won't be in attendance, having left the show last season.

‘Jim Carter in conversation with the cast of Bridgerton’ is on at Kiln Theatre on Sunday 6th February. Tickets HERE.

Kate Middleton is hosting a carol service at Westminster Abbey

Ruth Wilson returns to the West End next year in ‘The Human Voice’