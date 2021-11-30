Ruth Wilson returns to the West End next year in ‘The Human Voice’

Something like a week before the first lockdown, it was announced that formidable star of stage and screen Ruth Wilson would be starring in ‘The Second Woman’, a 24-hour-long durational performance at the Young Vic that would form the much-anticipated centrepiece of the LIFT 2020 festival.

It didn’t happen and it seems likely it’s not going to happen: the Young Vic didn’t include a mention of the show in its 2022 season announcement; LIFT 2022 looks like it’ll be all-new programming; and Ruth Wilson has a new project for next year.

Following on from 2016’s ‘Hedda Gabler’, she’ll once more team up with Belgian super-director Ivo van Hove for the UK premiere of his adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’, a powerful and poetic monologue that takes the form of a woman’s final phone call to her former lover. The show will run for three weeks only, in the smallish Harold Pinter Theatre, so don’t stand around if you’re thinking of buying tickets, which are available here.

‘The Human Voice’ is at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Mar 17-Apr 9 2022.

