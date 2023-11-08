London
JLS performing live
Photograph: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

JLS at London’s O2 Arena: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour’ is in town this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
God, time flies, doesn’t it? It feels like only yesterday that we were all scrambling for tickets to JLS’s reunion tour, figuring out the presale and mapping out concert dates. That was all the way back in March – but now the boyband’s gigs have finally come around. JLS are playing London this very week.

Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill are bringing their ‘Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour’ to Greenwich’s O2 Arena for two shows this week. The platinum-selling quartet and ‘X Factor’ runners-up are sure to play plenty of the smash-hits that made them UK household names.

From doors and set times to potential setlists, here’s everything you need to know about JLS’s shows this week.

When are JLS at London’s O2 Arena?

The boyband play the O2 on Thursday November 9 and Friday November 10.

What time do doors open?

For both gigs, doors open at 6:30pm.

What time will JLS come on stage?

JLS haven’t announced exactly when they’ll take to the stage at the O2. However, expect them to come on at around 8:30pm. 

Have they released setlist information?

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what the group played at a gig earlier in the tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, according to Setlist.fm.

  1. Eyes Wide Shut
  2. Hottest Girl in the World
  3. Day One / Finesse
  4. Do You Feel What I Feel
  5. Eternal Love
  6. One Shot
  7. So Many Girls
  8. Only Making Love
  9. I Know What She Likes
  10. Close To You
  11. Only Tonight
  12. Better For You
  13. Proud
  14. The Club Is Alive
  15. DJ Set Megamix
  16. She Makes Me Wanna
  17. Beat Again
  18. Love You More
  19. Everybody in Love 

Who is supporting JLS?

Late-noughties nostalgists, time to get excited: Tinchy Stryder has been revealed as JLS’s support.

How much are JLS tickets for O2 London? 

Tickets are still available on AXS for both shows, with prices starting from £42. Check AXS for tickets here.

