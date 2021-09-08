After an 18-month hiatus, Joe Allen, the historic Theatreland restaurant in Covent Garden, will reopen its doors for a soft launch from September 17, before opening officially on October 15.

The restaurant, which was originally founded in 1977, was taken over by restaurateurs Lawrence Hartley and Tim Healy in 2012, and is best known for being the go-to drinking den for a glitzy crowd of showbiz regulars. The food and drink side of things has been given an overhaul by a new team including Polpo co-founder Russell Norman and ex-Ivy executive head chef Gary Lee. Together they’ll be creating a place in central London where people can kick back over a few Martinis and great bar snacks with friends for an indulgent evening.

Charlie Mckay Joe Allen

Inspired by the discreet, neighbourhood drinking dens of downtown New York, this dark and brooding watering hole is the ideal space for drinkers, diners, and pre- and post-show theatregoers. A long, dark walnut counter will take centre stage and a there will be a mirrored back bar brimming with spirits, leather banquettes and bentwood bar stools.

Thirsty Londoners can work their way through Norman’s creative but traditional cocktail menu, which features revivals of some great classics, like the Jerry Thomas Manhattan, dry gin Martinis, Negronis, and a signature Margarita. To soak up all the booze there’ll be ‘three-minute’ USDA steak with peppercorn sauce and goose fat potatoes, and brick-flattened chicken with black-eye bean salsa and a corn muffin, chicken gravy and plantain crisps. Bar snacky bits will include parmesan and Marmite cheese straws, steak tartare toasts, potato cigars with truffled blue cheese and Norman’s truffled egg toast – white bread with an egg-yolk centre covered in melted fontina cheese infused with truffle oil – an old favourite on the menu at his London restaurant Spuntino.

2 Burleigh St, WC2E 7PX.

Enjoy a tipple at our pick of the best Soho bars.

Discover more to do in Covent Garden with our area guide.